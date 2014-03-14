Markets Are In The Red

Markets are down early in Europe’s trading session.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.2%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.4%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.6%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.2%.
This follows a 231 point sell-off in the the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday.
This has been a challenging week thanks to disappointing economic data out of China.
“The much weaker-than-expected Jan-Feb activity data highlights the impossible task of pushing for reforms while maintaining stable growth in 2014,” said Barclays’ China economist Adam Steinberg. “The Jan-Feb data all missed expectations by a wide margin. We think this reflects the negative impact from the ongoing reforms – cutting overcapacity and controlling pollution, anti-graft and broadened austerity measures to curb public spending and grey income, regulating shadow bank lending and allowing credit defaults, and controlling local government debt.”
Later today, we’ll get a preliminary March reading of U.S. consumer confidence from the University of Michigan. Economists estimate this index ticked up to 82.0 from 81.6 in February.
