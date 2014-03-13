Markets Are Up In Europe

REUTERS/Stringer Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange March 3, 2014.

Markets are mostly higher early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is flat.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.2%.

The moves are welcome considering a slew of weaker-than-expected economic data out of China. Retail sales, industrial production, and fixed asset investment figures all grew less than economists had forecasted, solidifying fears that the world’s second largest economy was cooling off rapidly.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6% during Asia’s trading session.

U.S. futures are flat.

