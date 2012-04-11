European Markets Just Got DESTROYED, All Major Markets Down Over 2%

European markets tanked today and Italian and Spanish bond yields went crazy, amid renewed panic about Europe.



A quick look at the carnage:

DAX: -2.49%

CAC 40: -3.08%

FTSE 100: -2.24%

IBEX 35: -2.96%

FTSE MIB: -4.98%

Unsurprisingly, Italy was the focus of this storm.

Stocks tanked in tandem with sovereign fixed-income. The major headlines:

Spanish 10-year government bonds momentarily hit 6 per cent.

Italian 10-year bonds to German bunds spreads passed 400 basis points.

Treasuries and bunds returned to safe haven status, with Treasury yields falling below 2 per cent.

German two-year yields falling below Japanese yields for the first time ever.

