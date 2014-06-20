Markets Aren't Doing Much

Wikimedia CommonsErmitage Saint-Antoine, Castelnau-de-Guers
There isn’t too much action in the global markets right now.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.
France’s CAC 40 is flat.
Germany’s DAX is flat.
Spain’s IBEX is flat.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.2%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.1%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX closed down 0.9%.
U.S. futures are modestly in the red.
There are no major economic reports scheduled for release in the U.S. today.
