Markets Aren't Doing Much

There isn’t too much action in the global markets right now.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 is flat.

Germany’s DAX is flat.

Spain’s IBEX is flat.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.1%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX closed down 0.9%.

U.S. futures are modestly in the red.

There are no major economic reports scheduled for release in the U.S. today.

