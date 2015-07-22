10 things you need to know in markets today

REUTERS/Andrew Yates The Bank of England, headed by Governor Mark Carney, will release the latest minutes from its Monetary Policy Committee later today.

Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know in markets this morning.

Greek lawmakers are on Wednesday voting on a second batch of reforms that must pass if Athens is to receive its third huge international bailout. The second bill is less controversial than last Friday’s reforms, with MPs set to vote on measures including an EU directive that guarantees bank deposits up to 100,000 euros (£69,300, $US108,000), as well as civil justice reforms designed to speed up legal proceedings and reduce their costs.

The latest Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee minutes are out at 9.30 a.m today (4.30 a.m ET), giving an insight into what the central bank thinks on interest rates. The Bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged for now when it makes its latest rate announcement at the same time.

Australian mining giant BHP Billiton reported record output in the 2015 financial year but is booking another sizeable writedown and scaling back production for the coming year. The FT reports that the world’s biggest miner said it will take a charge of between $US350 million (£224 million) and $US650 million (£417 million), mostly down to its copper business.

Asian markets slumped overnight. At time of writing Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.05%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng is down 1.17%, and the Shanghai Composite is down 1.03%.

They were brought down in part by US stock markets closing lower. The Dow dropped by 1%, the S&P 500 closed 0.43% lower, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.21%.

The slump was caused by disappointing earnings from tech companies — Apple shares fell hard overnight after the company reported third quarters earnings. While the company beat expectations for revenue and earnings, iPhone sales were softer than expected, leading to stock falling over 7% in after hours trading.

Microsoft reported a mixed fourth quarter. Both profit and revenue beat expectations when not including one-off costs, but the company took a huge $US2.1 billion (£1.25 billion) writedown on the Nokia phone business it bought last year, pushing it to a $US3.2 billion (£2 billion) quarterly loss.

Yahoo’s second quarter numbers overnight revealed soaring costs. Traffic acquisition costs jumped to $US200 million (£128 million), from $US44 million (£28 million) in the same quarter last year, bringing it to a net loss of $US22 million (£14 million).

Citigroup has been ordered to refund 9 million credit card customers $US700 million (£450 million) and fined $US70 million (£44 million) by a US regulator for illegal and deceptive practices. The order is the latest multimillion-dollar settlement against the largest credit card issuers for their role in selling “add-on” products to customers.

Camera maker GoPro beat Wall Street forecasts with its second quarter numbers overnight. Sales came in at $US419.9 million, compared to the estimate of $US395.2 million (£253.8 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.