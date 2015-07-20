Sean Gallup/Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends debates prior to a vote over the third EU financial aid package to Greece at an extraordinary session of the German parliament, the Bundestag, on July 17, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know in markets today.

Barclays is planning to cut more than 30,000 jobs within two years after firing CEO Antony Jenkins this month, according to reports. The Sunday Times reports that the redundancy program, which could reduce the bank’s global workforce below 100,000 by 2017 end, is considered as the only way to address the bank’s chronic under-performance and double its share price.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday again ruled out forgiving some of Greece’s crippling debt but said Berlin was open to a flexible repayment plan. In a TV interview Merkel said “there can’t be a classic haircut” on Greek debt. But she noted that Greece had received a “voluntary writedown for private creditors, extended maturities, and lower interest rates” over the years, and said: “We can discuss possibilities along those lines again.”

Greece has another repayment deadline on Monday, with €3.5 billion (£2.4 billion, $US3.7 billion) due to the ECB today. Eurozone leaders are hoping that last week’s agreement of €7 billion (£4.8 billion, $US7.5 billion) in emergency bridging finance means Greece should meet the payment without a hitch.

Greek banks are expected to reopen for the first time in three weeks on Monday. A daily withdrawal limit of €60 (£41, $US64) a day will remain in place and VAT on restaurant food and public transport is also set to rise.

A “flash crash” hit gold prices overnight. The spot price suddenly tumbled 3.8%, or $US43 (£27), to $US1087 (£696) an ounce. It has since recovered around one third of its decline, but is still trading at the lowest level seen since March 2010.

Asian markets have been quiet overnight, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock market closed for the day. The Hong Kong Hang Seng is down 0.27% at time of writing, while the Shanghai Composite is off 0.02%.

US weapons maker Lockheed Martin is reportedly buying United Technologies for $US8 billion (£5.1 billion). If the deal goes through it will be Lockheed’s largest acquisition in two decades.

Unilever has signed a deal with Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba to help it reach more Chinese shoppers. The new partnership will allow Unilever, which makes Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, to expand its distribution channels to reach rural consumers in China. It will also use data from Alibaba’s online marketing unit, Alimama, and its cloud business to improve its digital advertising strategy.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei’s first-half sales revenue rose 30% to 175.9 billion yuan (£18.1 billion, $US28.3 billion) thanks to its consumer and telecom businesses. Huawei said in a statement on Monday it expects to generate an operating margin of 18% in the first six months of 2015.

The owners of Travelodge have reportedly appointed Deutsche Bank to advise them on a £1 billion ($US1.5 billion) sale or stock market float of the company. The Telegraph reports that Goldman Sachs, GoldenTree Asset Management and Avenue Capital are thought to be eyeing an exit of the budget hotel group in the autumn.

