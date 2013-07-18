Markets Up Around The World

Markets are making modest moves in Europe.
England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.4%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.
Germany’s DAX is flat.
Spain’s IBX 35 is up 0.6%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.3%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3% to an 8-week high.
U.S. futures are basically flat ahead of the open.
Federal Reserve Chairman heads back to Washington to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.