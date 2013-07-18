Markets Up Around The World

Markets are making modest moves in Europe.



England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is flat.

Spain’s IBX 35 is up 0.6%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.3%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3% to an 8-week high.

U.S. futures are basically flat ahead of the open.

Federal Reserve Chairman heads back to Washington to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.