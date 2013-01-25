Markets Are Rallying Around The World

Photo: PolandMFA / Flickr

Markets are up early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1 per cent.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.9 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.5 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4 per cent.

Germany’s Ifo institute business climate index climbed to 104.2 in December, the highest level since June.

U.S. future are also rallying with Dow futures up over 30 points. Yesterday, U.S. markets closed at their highest levels since 2007.

