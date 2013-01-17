Markets Are Going Nowhere In Europe

Photo: PolandMFA / Flickr

Markets are mixed early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE is flat.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.2 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.5 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.7 per cent.

This follows yesterday’s flat U.S. trading session.

There isn’t a whole lot of notable market-moving news.

Dow futures are down 12 points, but S&P futures are up a tad.

