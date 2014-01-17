Markets Aren't Doing Much Right Now

Markets aren’t doing much early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 i up 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.2%.

Earlier, Shell warned that its Q4 profits fell to $US2.9 billion, missing analysts’ expectation for $US4.0 billion.

“Our 2013 performance was not what I expect from Shell,” said new CEO Ben van Beurden.

The company blamed weak refining margins, higher production costs, and disruptions in Nigeria.

U.S. stock market futures are modestly higher with Dow futures up 18 points and S&P futures up 2 points. Later today, we’ll get U.S. housing starts and industrial production data.

