European Markets Hang On Even As Investors realise Shortcomings Of EU Summit

European markets hung on to end flat on the day.DAX: +0.13%



CAC 40: -0.59%

FTSE 100: -0.20%

After falling yesterday, yields on Italian and German bonds rose again. Italy’s disappointing bond auction today led to a midday selloff in stocks.

French banks still marked gains, however, although not as spectacular as those they saw yesterday:

SocGen: +2.11%

Credit Agricole: +3.37%

BNP Paribas: +4.37%

