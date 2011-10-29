European Markets Hang On Even As Investors realise Shortcomings Of EU Summit

Photo: ussocom_ru via Flickr
European markets hung on to end flat on the day.DAX: +0.13%
CAC 40: -0.59%
FTSE 100: -0.20%
After falling yesterday, yields on Italian and German bonds rose again. Italy’s disappointing bond auction today led to a midday selloff in stocks.
French banks still marked gains, however, although not as spectacular as those they saw yesterday:
SocGen: +2.11%
Credit Agricole: +3.37%
BNP Paribas: +4.37%
