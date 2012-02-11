European Markets Get Crushed On A Chaotic Day For Greece

European markets closed down across the board after a miserable day in Greece.



DAX: -1.21%

CAC 40: -1.48%

FTSE 100: -0.70%

In Athens, people are rioting in the streets about the terms of a new round of austerity measures, and numerous Greek ministers have decided to resign their posts rather than support the harsh policies.

It’s not even clear that EU leaders will accept the plan if it does go through, however. Last night German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters that Greece had not made deep enough commitments to debt sustainability under the current plan.

The Athens Stock Exchange led the way in losses, dropping 3.23% and reversing the recent “dash for trash.” Check out its performance today:

Photo: Bloomberg

