European Markets Go Nuts As EFSF Ratification Looks Assured

Photo: Emery Way via Flickr
European markets were up across the board today, as Slovakia’s opposition party leader announced that he had struck a deal with the failed government to pass a plan to expand the European Financial Stability Facility.DAX: 2.02%
CAC 40: 2.42%
FTSE 100: 2.36%
French banks also posted big gains off the news, perhaps on the hope that they could be recipients of an EFSF bank recapitalization plan.
SocGen: 6.09%
Credit Agricole: 2.59%
BNP Paribas: 5.67%
The euro rose 1.10% against the dollar today.
Photo: FinViz
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.