EUROPE ENDS WITH TOTAL CARNAGE, ITALY PLUNGES NEARLY 4%

Simone Foxman
monsters

European markets got destroyed today, with Italy—in particular, Italian banks—leading the carnage.

FTSE 100: -1.91%
CAC 40: -2.97%
DAX: -3.41%
FTSE MIB: -3.83%
IBEX 35: -2.91%

Italian banks led those losses, with Intesa Sanpaolo halted after it fell 6.47 per cent, according to Reuters reporter Michel Rose.

Intesa Sanpaolo: -6.47%
UBI Banca: -5.19%
Banca MPS: -5.26%
UniCredit: -6.42%

The angst was driven by political events over the weekend—French elections, the collapse of the Dutch coalition—as well as sour economic data.

14 Awful Facts About The French Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.