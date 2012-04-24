EUROPE ENDS WITH TOTAL CARNAGE, ITALY PLUNGES NEARLY 4%

European markets got destroyed today, with Italy—in particular, Italian banks—leading the carnage.
FTSE 100: -1.91%
CAC 40: -2.97%
DAX: -3.41%
FTSE MIB: -3.83%
IBEX 35: -2.91%
Italian banks led those losses, with Intesa Sanpaolo halted after it fell 6.47 per cent, according to Reuters reporter Michel Rose.
Intesa Sanpaolo: -6.47%
UBI Banca: -5.19%
Banca MPS: -5.26%
UniCredit: -6.42%
The angst was driven by political events over the weekend—French elections, the collapse of the Dutch coalition—as well as sour economic data.
14 Awful Facts About The French Economy >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.