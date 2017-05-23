FTSE 100 loses ground in the aftermath of the Manchester attack

The FTSE 100 lost a little ground on Tuesday after the terrorist attack in Manchester late on Monday evening.

At least 22 people have died and over 50 were injured following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Police say one person set off an improvised explosive device at the arena. The terrorist, now named as Salman Abedi, died at the scene.

The FTSE 100 passed back above the psychologically significant 7,500 point mark, during morning trade and stayed there for most of the day, before slipping in the hours ahead of markets closing after the pound strengthened against the dollar

Many of the index’s constituents report their earnings in dollars, meaning a stronger sterling makes their stock look more expensive.

Elsewhere in Europe, markets were broadly higher after strong PMI numbers coming out of France and Germany. “Private sector output in Germany expanded at the sharpest rate in over six years in May,” according to flash PMI data from IHS Markit, while French output also hit its highest rate of expansion in six years.

“Eurozone PMI data has been largely supportive, although optimism towards OPEC has faded, the usual conflicting comments emerging in the run-up to what markets hope will be a production cut extension, perhaps even a deepening of cuts,” Mike van Dulken of Accendo Markets said in an emailed note.

