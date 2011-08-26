European Markets Keep Plunging, DAX Now Off 2.7%

Since yesterday European markets have been moving down in fits.



The DAX is off 2.6% now after a tumble at the open. Yesterday it suffered a mini-flash crash and was down 400 points at one point.

In the past month the German market is down around 23% compared to 10% losses for the Dow.

Similar story around Europe. Today the CAC40 is down 2.3% and the FTSE is off 1.4%.

After a slightly disappointing GDP revision, Dow futures have turned lower, down around 70 points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.