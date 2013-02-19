The US Is Closed, Europe Didn't Do Much

Photo: Mosley Brian

UPDATE (11:30 AM ET):

Markets basically closed flat in Europe.England’s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 per cent.



France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.1 per cent.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.4 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX 35 fell 0.5 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB also fell 0.5 per cent.

ORIGINAL (4:13 AM ET):

Markets are down across Europe early in the trading session.

England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.2 per cent.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.2 per cent.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.1 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is down 0.7 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.3 per cent.

Overall, it’s a quiet day in Europe. However, Italy’s elections are quickly approaching, and things should heat up as we get a better sense of what the results will look like.

Elsewhere, U.S. futures are flat.

Japan surged 2.1 per cent, as the yen slid.

China’s Shanghai Composite traded for the first time in a week, but they closed down 0.4 per cent. Lunar New Year holiday sales reportedly came in a bit light.

