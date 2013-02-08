Markets Are Up In Europe

Photo: asfal.TO / Flickr

Stocks are rallying across Europe.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.5%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.2%.

The market strength comes on the tail of strong January Chinese import and export numbers.

Most economist agree that the figures were probably boosted by Chinese New Years.

Regardless, optimism is holding.

SEE ALSO: 28 Charts Every Gold Investor Must See >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.