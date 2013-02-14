Markets In Europe Have Erased Losses

Photo: PolandMFA / Flickr

Markets were down for much of the European trading session. But now they’re up across the board.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.6%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.6%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%.

Earlier this morning, we learned that industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the euro area.

Generally, it’s looking like another quiet day to continue a quiet week. Also, an Italian bond auction went on without hitch.

