Europe Is Getting Ugly Again...

Europe is creaking again.



European banks are particularly weak.

And Italy is leading the way down again. The Milan stock market is down 1.1%.

Greece is off 4.7%.

Pretty much everyone is still talking about the comments yesterday from Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem about how Cyprus could be a template for bailins when banks fail in the future.

