Europe Is Getting Ugly Again...

Joe Weisenthal

Europe is creaking again.

European banks are particularly weak.

And Italy is leading the way down again. The Milan stock market is down 1.1%.

Screen Shot 2013 03 26 at 8.09.01 AM

Greece is off 4.7%.

Pretty much everyone is still talking about the comments yesterday from Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem about how Cyprus could be a template for bailins when banks fail in the future.

