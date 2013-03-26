Europe Is Getting Ugly Again...

Europe is creaking again.
European banks are particularly weak.
And Italy is leading the way down again. The Milan stock market is down 1.1%.
Greece is off 4.7%.
Pretty much everyone is still talking about the comments yesterday from Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem about how Cyprus could be a template for bailins when banks fail in the future.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.