European Markets Fall And No One Believes ECB rumours

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

European markets fell today, despite sinking yields on bonds issued by France, Spain, and Italy.Here are your numbers:



DAX: -1.07%

CAC 40: -1.78%

FTSE MIB: -1.56%

Markets were down for nearly the entire trading day, although a rumour that the European Central Bank was planning to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund to invest money in the European Financial Stability Facility led to a short-lived rally. Unsurprisingly, that rumour was later denied.

The ECB was also reported to be making big moves in the markets after early jumps in bond yields in France, Spain, Italy, and Austria. Of the major eurozone economies, only German yields rose on the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.