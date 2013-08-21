European Markets End In The Red

European markets closed in the red today.

The London FTSE fell 0.5% today. France’s CAC 40 closed down 1.5%.

The German Dax was off 0.9%

The decline in the FTSE was led by BHP Billiton which missed earnings estimates and wrote down the value of its mining assets.

The sell-off also followed on the sell-off in Asian markets, and concerns about the Fed tapering its asset purchase program.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.