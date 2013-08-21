European Markets End In The Red

European markets closed in the red today.
The London FTSE fell 0.5% today. France’s CAC 40 closed down 1.5%.
The German Dax was off 0.9%
The decline in the FTSE was led by BHP Billiton which missed earnings estimates and wrote down the value of its mining assets.
The sell-off also followed on the sell-off in Asian markets, and concerns about the Fed tapering its asset purchase program.
