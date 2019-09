Photo: Wikipedia

European markets ended flat with the debate in Slovakia over the EFSF raging on.Here are your numbers:



DAX: +0.30%

CAC 40: -0.25%

FTSE: -0.33%

And everyone’s favourite French banks did well today, with talk about new stress tests:

SocGen: +5.28%

Credit Agricole: +1.12%

BNP Paribas: +2.96%

