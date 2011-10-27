European Markets End Flat As Everyone Waits On The Summit

European markets closed more or less flat, as everyone waits to see how much of a plan EU leaders meeting in Brussels will present later today.



DAX: -0.61%

CAC 40: -0.15%

FTSE 100: +0.50%

French banks also continued to drop on worrisome signs that they may have to take a much steeper haircut on Greek debt.

Societe Generale: -1.21%

BNP Paribas: -2.34%

Credit Agricole: -1.63%

