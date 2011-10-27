European Markets End Flat As Everyone Waits On The Summit

European markets closed more or less flat, as everyone waits to see how much of a plan EU leaders meeting in Brussels will present later today.
DAX: -0.61%
CAC 40: -0.15%
FTSE 100: +0.50%
French banks also continued to drop on worrisome signs that they may have to take a much steeper haircut on Greek debt.
Societe Generale: -1.21%
BNP Paribas: -2.34%
Credit Agricole: -1.63%
