European Market Wrap: Markets Go Nuts After Bailout

European exchanges and some of Europe’s biggest banks have benefited grossly from the ECB’s bailout of the eurozone’s fringe members, as the threat of Greek contagion abates.



BNP Paribas (France) Up around 20%

Societe Generale (France) Up around 24%

Santander (Spain) Up around 20%

Deutsche Bank (Germany) Up around 12%

Spain IBEX, Up around 13.5%

French CAC, Up around 8.9%

German DAX, Up around 4.7%

