European Markets Don't Care At All That Greece Just Threatened Striking Truck Drivers With Prison

Probably the most remarkable aspect of this story is that nobody in Europe cares at all. Remember, the euro is surging this morning.



MNI:

In a very rare move, the Greek government Wednesday

invoked a national emergency provision to force striking fuel-tanker

drivers go back to work.

The government announced it would issue the civil mobilization

order, normally used in times of war or national disaster, and send

letters to each of the truck drivers ordering them to report to duty. If

they fail to comply, they could face criminal charges and up to five

years of jail time.

