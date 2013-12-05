Markets Are Going Nowhere

Markets are flat, early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.04%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.09%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.04%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.07%.

Those moves are so minute that they’re hardly worth reporting.

This comes as the world continues to consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will soon let up on its easy monetary policy by tapering its quantitative easing program.

Later this morning, the U.S. will release its latest tally of initial jobless claims and its second estimate of Q3 GDP.

