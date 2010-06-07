European Indices Make Huge Comeback, As Debt Fears Are Put Off For Another Day

Worries over the position of European sovereigns continue to weigh on markets today. The UK has announced the full horror of their fiscal position, and now Belgium is starting to show signs of domestic fiscal instability. Adding that to the fringe European problems of Romania and Hungary and markets in Europe have every reason to be tanking today.



But they’re not.

France’s CAC 40 down 0.69%

Germany’s DAX up 0.05%

The UK’s FTSE down 0.32%

Belgium’s BEL-20 up 0.05%

European also rising, rather than falling:

GBP/USD up 0.55% to $1.4501

EUR/USD up 0.15% to $1.1963

But there are concerns over the U.S. sovereign debt position, with the U.S. the current largest sovereign widener by percentage, according to CMA Datavision. Though CDS markets on U.S. debt may not be the best judge of its stability, as payout would be extremely unlikely in the event of default.

