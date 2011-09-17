European Markets Close With Very Mediocre Numbers

Photo: GiddeanX via Flickr
European equities saw mediocre performance today, with mixed results. First, the numbers:DAX: +0.83%
CAC 40: -0.48%
French banks lost out reversing gains yesterday, with Credit Agricole down 5.99%, SocGen off 1.36%, and BNP Paribas falling 6.89%.
A press conference featuring EU leaders Jean-Claude Trichet, Olli Rehn, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Klaus Reigling failed to reassure markets that eurozone countries were making progress towards agreeing upon a Finnish collateral deal or implementation of the European Financial Stability Facility.
Further, the time frame set for the Greek bailout is particularly worrisome, as the IMF/EU/ECB troika won’t decide whether to give Greece its next round of aid until October. Greece will supposedly default sometime next month without more money.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.