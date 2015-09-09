The US leads Europe by the nose

The US turned a quiet Tuesday into a day to smile about.

European markets jumped higher this morning and stayed that way till the close thanks to US markets surging in the first session after the 3-day Labour Day.

The FTSE 100 just closed up 1.18%, while the Germany DAX is up 1.81%, the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 1.06% and France’s CAC-40 is 1.05% higher.

In London, the biggest risers today were miners Anglo American, up 2.49%, and Glencore, 4.40% higher.

At the other end Whitbread, the owner of leisure brands like Premier Inn and Costa Coffee, is down 1.59% after a downbeat warning that the recently introduced UK National Living Wage is going to hit it.

NOW WATCH: How billionaire Michael Jordan makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.