European Markets Recover But Spain Still Suffers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

European stocks rallied after a midday sell-off to close mixed. The only really bummer on the scoreboard was Spain:FTSE 100: 0.40%

CAC 40: -0.33%

DAX: 0.53%

FTSE MIB: -0.72%

IBEX 35: -1.49%



A lot of that midday negativity appeared to be generated by worse than expected confidence data and an Italian bond auction, even though the latter went off without a hitch.

German 2-year notes also hit their lowest yields ever, at 0.089 per cent (h/t @LUISBENGUEREL).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.