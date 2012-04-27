European Markets Recover But Spain Still Suffers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
European stocks rallied after a midday sell-off to close mixed. The only really bummer on the scoreboard was Spain:FTSE 100: 0.40%
CAC 40: -0.33%
DAX: 0.53%
FTSE MIB: -0.72%
IBEX 35: -1.49%
A lot of that midday negativity appeared to be generated by worse than expected confidence data and an Italian bond auction, even though the latter went off without a hitch.
German 2-year notes also hit their lowest yields ever, at 0.089 per cent (h/t @LUISBENGUEREL).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.