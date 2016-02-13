Europe: TGI Friday

Andrew Burton/Getty Images A T.G.I. Friday’s restaurant is seen on December 1, 2015 in New York City.

European stock markets have ended the week with a bang.

Here’s the scoreboard at markets close:

FTSE 100: +3.07%

DAX: +2.40%

CAC 40: +2.45%

Euro Stoxx 50: 2.43%

The rally came after a dreadful showing for markets on Thursday. Volatility is the dominant force in markets right now.

Friday’s rally feels like a dead cat bounce. There isn’t much positive news around — German industrial numbers disappointed and other than that there’s been little economic news.

But it seems like traders just think Thursday’s fall was overdone. Time to snap up bargains.

Rolls-Royce was one of the biggest risers in London, bouncing over 14% after it held 2016 forecasts. Deutsche Bank has also rallied 12% in Frankfurt after pledging to buy back $5.4 billion worth of its own debt.

