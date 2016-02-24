European stocks fell

European stocks may have started the week with a bang on Monday, with all major indices trading in the green, but they fell back on Tuesday.

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell 1.25% to 5,962.31 points, while oil plunged 4% on remarks from Saudi Arabia that they would oppose a production cut.

The concerns over Brexit that hammered the pound to a seven-year low against the dollar on Monday, lingered on Tuesday. The pound was down 0.47% against the dollar as of 4:34pm UK time.

Here’s the FTSE chart:

And here’s the pound:

Meanwhile talk of a merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse help propel LSE shares through the roof.

Here’s what happened to LSE shares as the company issued a statement on the deal:

The shares fell back slightly at the close, to end up 14.49%.

Here’s the leaderboard for the rest of the continent:

Germany’s DAX 30 — down 1.52%

Spain’s IBEX 35 — down 1.29%

Eurostoxx 50 — down 1.46%

Italy’s FTSE MIB — down 1.95%

