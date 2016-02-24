European stocks fell

European stocks may have started the week with a bang on Monday, with all major indices trading in the green, but they fell back on Tuesday.
The UK’s FTSE 100 fell 1.25% to 5,962.31 points, while oil plunged 4% on remarks from Saudi Arabia that they would oppose a production cut.
The concerns over Brexit that hammered the pound to a seven-year low against the dollar on Monday, lingered on Tuesday. The pound was down 0.47% against the dollar as of 4:34pm UK time.
Here’s the FTSE chart:
And here’s the pound:
Meanwhile talk of a merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse help propel LSE shares through the roof.
Here’s what happened to LSE shares as the company issued a statement on the deal:
The shares fell back slightly at the close, to end up 14.49%.
Here’s the leaderboard for the rest of the continent:
- Germany’s DAX 30 — down 1.52%
- Spain’s IBEX 35 — down 1.29%
- Eurostoxx 50 — down 1.46%
- Italy’s FTSE MIB — down 1.95%
