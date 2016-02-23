European stocks jumped

European stocks started the week with a bang on Monday, with all major indices trading in the green.

The UK’s FTSE 100 jumped 1.47% to 6037.73 points, shrugging off the concerns over Brexit that hammered the pound to a seven-year low against the dollar.

Miners led the way, with Glencore and Anglo American both posting double-digit gains, while oil jumped 5% on reports that US production is set to slow.

Here’s the FTSE chart:

And here’s the pound:

Here’s a quick look at the other European markets:

Here’s the leaderboard for the rest of the continent:

Germany’s DAX 30 — up 1.94%

Spain’s IBEX 35 — up 2.28%

Eurostoxx 50 — up 2.43%

Italy’s FTSE MIB — up 3.39%

