Europe Closes And Selling Gets Worse: Dow Falls 160, NASDAQ Down 1.8%

Joe Weisenthal
London Trader

The bulls staged another run and briefly managed to get the Dow down just 50, but they can’t sustain it.

What’s going on?

You know the drill:

EURO EURO EURO EURO EURO EURO EURO, GERMANY, EURO.

All pretty straightforward stuff.

Meanwhile, European markets fell hard, lead to the downside by France’s CAC-40.

One interesting stock to watch: Goldman Sachs (GS) had been higher throughout the morning, but is now slightly in the red.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.