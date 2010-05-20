Europe Closes And Selling Gets Worse: Dow Falls 160, NASDAQ Down 1.8%

The bulls staged another run and briefly managed to get the Dow down just 50, but they can’t sustain it.
What’s going on?
You know the drill:
EURO EURO EURO EURO EURO EURO EURO, GERMANY, EURO.
All pretty straightforward stuff.
Meanwhile, European markets fell hard, lead to the downside by France’s CAC-40.
One interesting stock to watch: Goldman Sachs (GS) had been higher throughout the morning, but is now slightly in the red.
