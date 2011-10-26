European Markets Close Amid Sour News On A Eurozone Fix

Photo: CJ Sorg on Flickr
Tons of sour news about tomorrow’s EU summit took a toll on European markets, which all closed down.DAX: -0.43%
CAC 40: -1.43%
FTSE 100: -0.72%
French banks still aren’t faring well either, particularly since they’re probably going to need help from France.
Credit Agricole: -2.07%
BNP Paribas: -4.39%
Societe Generale: -4.41%
