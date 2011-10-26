European Markets Close Amid Sour News On A Eurozone Fix

Photo: CJ Sorg on Flickr

Tons of sour news about tomorrow’s EU summit took a toll on European markets, which all closed down.DAX: -0.43%



CAC 40: -1.43%

FTSE 100: -0.72%

French banks still aren’t faring well either, particularly since they’re probably going to need help from France.

Credit Agricole: -2.07%

BNP Paribas: -4.39%

Societe Generale: -4.41%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.