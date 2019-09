European markets are surging this morning on the back of positive data about Chinese exports.



German DAX up 1.14%

French CAC 40 up 1.00%

UK FTSE up 0.46%

Allianz is a notable winner on the DAX, up 1.76%

Societe Generale is a notable CAC winner, up 2.80%

Ireland continues to be a big worry, and that’s reflected in the country’s CDS.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.