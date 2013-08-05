Markets Are Up Across Europe

Markets are up early in the European trading session.

England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.1%.

Earlier today, we learned that the composite Eurozone PMI climbed to 50.5 in July, up from 48.7 in June.

Any reading above 50.0 signals expansion, and this is the first time the number has been above 50.0 since January 2012.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock market futures are flat. This comes after the U.S. stock markets closed at all-time highs on Friday.

