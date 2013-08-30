Markets are down across Europe.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.6%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.9%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.0%.

Later today, we’ll get the August Chicago PMI report, which is expected to rise to 53.0 from 52.3 in July.

Otherwise, it’s expected to be a pretty quiet day as the U.S. prepares for it’s three-day Labour Day weekend.

