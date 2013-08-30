Markets are down across Europe.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.6%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.8%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.9%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 1.1%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.0%.
Later today, we’ll get the August Chicago PMI report, which is expected to rise to 53.0 from 52.3 in July.
Otherwise, it’s expected to be a pretty quiet day as the U.S. prepares for it’s three-day Labour Day weekend.
