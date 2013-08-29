Markets Are Up Around The World

Wikimedia Commons ‘Au Salon de la Rue des Moulins’ Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

Markets are up early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.6%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.6%.

We just learned that Germany unexpectedly shed 7,000 jobs in August. However, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.8%.

Developed and emerging markets also rallied overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei climbe by 0.9%. India’s Bombay Sensex jumped 1.8%.

