Markets Are Up Around The World

Markets are up early in the European trading session.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.6%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.4%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.4%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.6%.
We just learned that Germany unexpectedly shed 7,000 jobs in August. However, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.8%.
Developed and emerging markets also rallied overnight.
Japan’s Nikkei climbe by 0.9%. India’s Bombay Sensex jumped 1.8%.
