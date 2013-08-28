Europe Got Crushed Today

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski The euro currency sign sculpture with a damaged star stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) prior to the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, August 1, 2013.

Markets have closed in Europe, and stocks ended deep in the red.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 2.4%.

Germany’s DAX fell 2.2%.

Spain’s IBEX fell 2.9%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 2.3%.

The sell-off comes as tensions rise in Syria.

Yesterday afternoon, Secretary of State John Kerry condemned the actions of Syria in the wake of chemical weapons attacks.

“Make no mistake: President Obama believes there must be accountability for those who would use the world’s most heinous weapons against the world’s most vulnerable people,” he said.

Markets in the Middle East got punished amid the regional uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Markets continue to crumble led by India and Indonesia.

Here’s an intraday look at the Euro Stoxx 50 index via Bloomberg.com.

