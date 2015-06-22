European markets are surging after optimistic hints about a Greek bailout deal

European markets are surging upwards on some sudden and positive hints of a Greek bailout deal at today’s emergency European summit.

The Greek government is trying to negotiate a billions of euros in bailout money, and for the first time in weeks there are genuine signs of positive developments today.

Athens stocks are leading the way — the index recorded a dramatic rise of over 7% on Monday morning:

The other major European stock indices are lighting up too, as of 9:45 a.m. London time (4:45 a.m. NY):

Germany’s DAX: +3.27%

+3.27% France’s CAC 40: +3.22%

+3.22% Spain’s Ibex: +2.61%

+2.61% Italy’s FTSE MIB: +2.32%

+2.32% The UK’s FTSE 100: +1.29%

Here’s how the DAX looks this morning:

Greek news is almost certain to keep moving markets as the day goes on, and we get more of an idea about what’s being said at the emergency meeting in Brussels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.