European Markets Dive, As Bailout Chaos Breaks Loose Over The Weekend

European markets are sliding this morning on the continued chaos surrounding the bailouts within the eurozone.



Greece remains unstable after secret weekend meetings meant to find some solution to the country’s failed bailout and austerity programs, with the country seeking a cut in its bailout interest rate.

Ireland continues to demand changes for its bailout program, including a reduction in its loan interest rate.

Shares across the eurozone are falling today, but have rebounded slightly in the last 30 minutes:

Dax (blue) down 0.88%

CAC (green) down 0.84%

FTSE (red) down 0.62%

IBEX (gold) down 1.70%

