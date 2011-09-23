European Markets Are Cratering

European markets have fallen sharply during midday trading, with the DAX now off -3.14%.



The CAC 40 is down 2.69%, the FTSE is off 1.81%, the IBEX 35 is down 1.72%, and the ASE is off a full 4.78%.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index — a major indicator for the performance of European markets — extended its fall to its lowest in two years.

These losses come in spite of a G20 pledge to support the eurozone that came out last night and bolstered markets early.

Just take a look at the DAX so far today.

Photo: Bloomberg

