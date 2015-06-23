European stocks are having another feelgood morning on the back of Greece's bailout

European markets are having another strong morning after the emergency summit of eurozone leaders ended on Monday night, with positive signs of a Greek bailout.

Here’s how the major indices look:

Germany’s DAX: +1.04%

+1.04% France’s CAC 40: +0.78%

+0.78% Spain’s Ibex: +0.50%

+0.50% Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.36%

+0.36% The UK’s FTSE 100: +0.07%

All of the indices in the four big eurozone countries (so excluding the UK) were up by over 3% yesterday.

The European Central Bank reportedly agreed to boost Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greece, something it’s doing pretty much every day at the moment.

Athens stocks are leading the way, up 2.38% after yesterday’s 9% explosion.

US futures are looking positive too: the S&P is up 4.5 points in pre-market open trading, and the Dow is up 31 points.

