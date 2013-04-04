Markets Are Up In Europe

Markets are up early in the European trading session.



Germany’s DAX is up 0.2 per cent.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.2 per cent.

England’s FTSE is down 0.1 per cent.

This comes in the wake of some disappointing eurozone services PMI numbers.

Later this morning, the ECB will end its interest rate meeting and announce any new changes to monetary policy.

