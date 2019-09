Markets are up early in the European trading session.



England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.8%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.8%.

This ends a four-day losing streak in the region.

U.S. futures are up modestly.

