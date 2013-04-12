Markets Are Tumbling In Europe

Markets are down early in the European trading session.



England’s FTSE is down 0.5%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.6%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.8%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.0%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.9%.

Otherwise, it’s a pretty quiet day in Europe, which had been up for four straight days.

Later today, we’ll get earnings announcements from banking giants Wells Fargo and JP Morgan. We’ll also get the March U.S. retail sales report.

