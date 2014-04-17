Markets Aren't Doing Much

Markets aren’t doing too much early in European trading.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.2%.

France’s CAC 40 is flat.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.1%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.3%.

This follows Wednesday’s 162-point rally in the Dow.

Later today, we’ll get the latest weekly tally of initial unemployment insurance claims and monthly business outlook from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

