S&P All-Time High

The S&P 500 is at a new all-time intraday high.

Near 1:00 pm ET, the S&P 500 was trading north of 2,022, a new intraday record for the benchmark index.

Overall though, stocks weren’t doing much on Monday, as the Dow is slightly lower while S&P 500 and Nasdaq are logging slight gains.

Near 1:00 pm ET, the Dow was down 17 points, the S&P was up 5 points, and the Nasdaq was up 18 points.

European equities, meanwhile, were trading lower on Monday.

France’s CAC 40 was down 0.9%

Spain’s IBEX was down 1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB was down 2%

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7%

Germany’s DAX was down 0.8%

It’s a national holiday in Japan, so the Nikkei is closed today, having risen 4.83% on Friday. The Hang Seng dropped 0.34% in Hong Kong.

On the economic data from, we saw eurozone manufacturing PMI figures come in this morning roughly in line with expectations: the index’s overall level rose marginally to 50.6, from 50.3. Any figure over 50 indicates an expansion.

Spain’s PMI figure held at 52.6, Germany’s rose back out of recession territory, up to 51.4, France’s manufacturers hinted at a sixth month of shrinkage with a score of 48.5, and Italy’s fell back into negative territory with a reading of 49.

From the US, ET Markit’s manufacturing PMI figure missed expectations, coming in at its lowest level since July, while ISM’s manufacturing index came in at 59.0, topping expectations.

Bill Gross is also out with his latest investment outlook. It is interesting.

